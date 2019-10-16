Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Beatles will continue to live on in an upcoming limited edition vinyl box set containing 23 of the band's legendary singles.

The Singles Collection, set to be released on Nov. 22, will have 46 tracks on 23 seven-inch vinyl singles with picture sleeves from around the world.

The set also contains a 40-page booklet with photos and a detailed essay by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett along with a double A-side vinyl single for "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love."

A trailer for The Singles Collection was released onto The Beatles YouTube channel on Wednesday featuring the international artwork that will be presented on the vinyl sleeves.

Classic Beatles songs such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Help!" "Yellow Submarine," "Strawberry Fields Forever," "Penny Lane," "All You Need Is Love," "Hey Jude," "Come Together," "Let It Be," and more are a part of the set.

Paul McCartney appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September and said that he still dreams about his late Beatles bandmate and friend, John Lennon.