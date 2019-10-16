Blake Shelton to revive 'Friends and Heroes' tour in 2020

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton is bringing back his Friends and Heroes tour in 2020.

The 43-year-old country music star shared plans Wednesday on Twitter for a new edition of the tour featuring Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

"HELL RIGHT, Y'ALL! The #FriendsAndHeroesTour is heading back on the road with @laurenalaina and special appearances by @bellamybrothers, John Anderson, and @traceadkins," the post reads.

Shelton said in an accompanying video that his original Friends and Heroes tour with Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, Anderson and Adkins in 2018 was his "greatest tour" yet.

"Let's do that again!" he says in the clip.

The new Friends and Heroes tour kicks off Feb. 13 in Portland, Ore., and comes to a close March 21 in Detroit, Mich. Tickets go on sale Oct. 25, with pre-sale tickets available to those on Shelton's mailing list.

Shelton will release the album Fully Loaded: God's Country in December. The album includes the singles "God's Country" and "Hell Right" featuring Adkins.

Here's the full list of dates for the Friends and Heroes tour:

Feb. 13 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Feb. 14 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Feb. 20 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

Feb. 21 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Feb. 22 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 5 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

March 6 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 7 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

March 11 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena

March 12 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

March 14 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

March 19 - Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena

March 20 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

March 21 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena