Hayley Kiyoko to launch North American tour in January

Hayley Kiyoko attends the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Hayley Kiyoko attends the GLAAD Media Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hayley Kiyoko will promote her new album, "I'm Too Sensitive for This [Expletive]," on a tour in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko will launch a new North American tour in January.

The 28-year-old singer and actress shared plans Friday for her I'm Too Sensitive for this [Expletive] tour, in promotion of her forthcoming album of the same name.

The tour kicks off Jan. 29 in San Diego, Calif., and comes to a close March 13 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale begins Tuesday for Kiyoko's fan club members and Citi card holders.

"WHO'S COMING!!!!???" Kiyoko tweeted Friday. "I can't wait to see you."

Kiyoko announced her I'm Too Sensitive album in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I'm going to release a collection of songs from now through January. This project is about all of these feelings I've been learning to embrace because they are what make me, well, me," she wrote.

I'm Too Sensitive includes the singles "I Wish" and "Demons," released Thursday.

Here's the full list of dates for the I'm Too Sensitive tour:

Jan. 29 - San Diego, Calif., at Soma

Jan. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev., at House of Blues

Feb. 1 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

Feb. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at South Side Ballroom at Gilley's

Feb. 4 - Austin, Texas, at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Feb. 5 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center

Feb. 7 - New Orleans, La., at The Fillmore

Feb. 9 - Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

Feb. 10 - Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

Feb. 11 - Zebulon, Ga., at The Tabernacle

Feb. 13 - Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

Feb. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Terminal 5

Feb. 22 - Montreal, Quebec, at Mtelus

Feb. 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

Feb. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 29 - Louisville, Ky., at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Pageant

March 5 - Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

March 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

March 8 - Seattle, Wash., at Showbox Sodo

March 10 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom

March 12 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Palladium