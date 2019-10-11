Hayley Kiyoko to launch North American tour in January

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko will launch a new North American tour in January.
The 28-year-old singer and actress shared plans Friday for her I'm Too Sensitive for this [Expletive] tour, in promotion of her forthcoming album of the same name.
The tour kicks off Jan. 29 in San Diego, Calif., and comes to a close March 13 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale begins Tuesday for Kiyoko's fan club members and Citi card holders.
"WHO'S COMING!!!!???" Kiyoko tweeted Friday. "I can't wait to see you."
Kiyoko announced her I'm Too Sensitive album in an Instagram post Wednesday.
"I'm going to release a collection of songs from now through January. This project is about all of these feelings I've been learning to embrace because they are what make me, well, me," she wrote.
I'm Too Sensitive includes the singles "I Wish" and "Demons," released Thursday.
Here's the full list of dates for the I'm Too Sensitive tour:
Jan. 29 - San Diego, Calif., at Soma
Jan. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev., at House of Blues
Feb. 1 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren
Feb. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at South Side Ballroom at Gilley's
Feb. 4 - Austin, Texas, at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Feb. 5 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center
Feb. 7 - New Orleans, La., at The Fillmore
Feb. 9 - Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works
Feb. 10 - Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz
Feb. 11 - Zebulon, Ga., at The Tabernacle
Feb. 13 - Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Feb. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston
Feb. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Terminal 5
Feb. 22 - Montreal, Quebec, at Mtelus
Feb. 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel
Feb. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 29 - Louisville, Ky., at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
March 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Pageant
March 5 - Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
March 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
March 8 - Seattle, Wash., at Showbox Sodo
March 10 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom
March 12 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Palladium