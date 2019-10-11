Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Latin American boy band CNCO is back with new music.

The group released the EP Que Quiénes Somos and a music video for "Pegao" featuring Manuel Turizo on Friday.

The "Pegao" video shows CNCO members Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Joel Pimentel De Leon and Erick Brian Colon take to the streets of Medellin, Columbia, where they party with Turizo.

Que Quiénes Somos also includes the single "De Cero" and the songs "Qué Va a Ser de Mí," "La Ley," "Ya Tú Sabes", "De Mí" and "Tóxica."

CNCO will perform at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 17. The group is nominated for Favorite Pop Artist and Favorite Duo or Group at the awards show.

CNCO was formed on the reality competition La Banda and released its debut studio album, Primera Cita, in 2016. The group is known for the singles "Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)," "Hey DJ" and "Llegaste Tú" with Prince Royce.