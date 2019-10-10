TXT shares track list for 'Dream Chapter: Magic'

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is sharing more details about The Dream Chapter: Magic.

The K-pop group released a track list Thursday for the forthcoming LP, its debut studio album.

The Dream Chapter: Magic consists of eight tracks: "New Rules," "I Wait for You at Platform 9 and 3/4 (Run Away)," "Roller Coaster," "Poppin' Star," "Is It Wrong to Just Let a Monster Live," "Magic Island," "20cm" and "Angel or Devil."

TXT will release The Dream Chapter: Magic on Oct. 21. The group shared moving concept photos for the album, titled "Arcadia," featuring Yeonjun and Taehyun on Monday.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Taehyun, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Heuning Kai. The group is known for the singles "Crown" and "Cat & Dog," and released its debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, in March.