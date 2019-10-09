Natalie Imbruglia gives birth to baby boy: 'My heart is bursting'

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Natalie Imbruglia is a new mom.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming her first child, son Max Valentine.

Imbruglia shared a photo of her baby boy's hand gripping her thumb, and shared her excitement in the caption.

"Welcome to the world.. Max Valentine Imbruglia," she wrote. "My heart is bursting #myboy."

Fellow singers Willa Amai, Louise Redknapp and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among those to congratulate Imbruglia in the comments.

"Congratulations babe so happy for you xxxxx," Redknapp wrote.

"Yay!!! Hello, max! Welcome indeed. So glad you're here safe and sound. Congratulations, mama!!' Ellis-Bextor wrote.

Imbruglia announced in July that she was expecting with the help of in vitro fertilization and a sperm donor.

"For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible," she said.

Imbruglia is known for the singles "Torn," "Big Mistake" and "Instant Crush." She released her debut studio album, Left of the Middle, in 1997, and last released Male in 2015.