Mamamoo's Hwasa, Woogie tease new song

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Mamamoo member Hwasa and music producer Woogie are giving fans a preview of their new song.

The 24-year-old South Korean singer and Woogie, born Park Je-wook, shared a clip of their upcoming collaboration, "In Autumn," on Tuesday.

"In Autumn" is a moody ballad featuring Hwasa's vocals. The full track will debut Friday.

"Hwasa X WOOGIE #InAutumn Sound Teaser #1," Mamamoo tweeted Tuesday.

Mamamoo shared a teaser photo Monday showing Hwasa and Woogie in sweaters.

Hwasa and Woogie previously collaborated on the song "Don't Give," which Hwasa released with rapper Loco in 2018.

Hwasa came to fame with the girl group Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group is known for the singles "Um Oh Ah Yeh," "You're the Best," ""Décalcomanie" and "Starry Night," and last released the EP White Wind in March.