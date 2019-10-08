Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Josh Groban will launch a new residency show at Radio City Music Hall in 2020.

The 38-year-old singer shared plans for his Great Big Radio City Show during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I have been given an extraordinary opportunity to do a series of shows at Radio City Music Hall," Groban said.

"This is a show that's going to be unlike anything else I've ever done in my life," he added. "There will be interviews, there will be guests, there will be music, there will be unexpected moments with the audience."

Groban confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"It's going to be musical, eclectic, fun, full of friends, and it might get a little weird, but that's my jam," he said of the show.

Groban will kick off the "New York-centric" show Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day. He will perform again April 18, and put on new shows every couple months.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m. Chase cardholders have access to pre-sale tickets Tuesday through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Groban released his eighth studio album, Bridges, in September 2018. He is known for his renditions of "You Raise Me Up," "The Prayer" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."