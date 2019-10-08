Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Eagles will perform their album Hotel California in its entirety on a new tour.

The rock band shared plans in a press release Tuesday for a new U.S. tour in 2020.

Eagles members Don Henley, Josh Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform Hotel California with an accompanying orchestra and choir. The group will also play a set of the Eagles' greatest hits.

The Hotel California tour kicks off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and comes to a close April 18 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with American Express card members to have access to a presale Oct. 14 to Oct. 17.

The Eagles, Frey and Gill performed three sold-out Hotel California shows in Las Vegas in September. The group also performed in Europe and the United Kingdom in May.

The Eagles released Hotel California in 1976. The album is the third best-selling album of all time in the United States, and includes the singles "New Kid in Town," "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

Here's the full list of dates for the Hotel California tour:

Feb. 7 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Feb. 14 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 15 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 29 - Dallas, at American Airlines Arena

March 1 - Dallas, at American Airlines Arena

March 6 - Houston, at Toyota Center

March 7 - Houston, at Toyota Center

April 11 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

April 12 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

April 17 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum

April 18 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum