Stray Kids tease 'Double Knot' dance practice video

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving fans a glimpse of its "Double Knot" dance practice video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of the video Monday ahead of the release of the official "Double Knot" music video.

The dance practice teaser shows the members of Stray Kids showing off their choreography. The group performs hard-hitting moves in coordinating black ensembles.

Stray Kids will release "Double Knot" on Wednesday. The group shared a prologue video for the song in September, and teased the official music video last week.

"Double Knot" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Clé: Levanter, set for release Nov. 25. The EP is the third installment in the group's Clé series, which also includes Clé 1: Miroh, released in March, and Clé 2: Yellow Wood, released in June.

Stray Kids consists of Woojin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is known for the singles "District 9," "I Am You," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."