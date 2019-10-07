Sia details struggle with Ehlers-Danlos, neurological disease

Sia attends the New York premiere of "Annie" in 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Sia is sharing more details about her struggle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and a neurological disease.

The 43-year-old Australian singer and songwriter discussed her health Sunday on Twitter after going public about her chronic pain, neurological disorder and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis.

"Just to clarify, I have a neurological disease AND ehlers danlos. EDS isn't a neurological disease. sorry for the confusion," Sia wrote.

Sia said a routine surgery three years ago left her with neuralgia, or pain that follows the path of a nerve. She also has abnormally high thyroid-stimulating hormone, is in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, and has herniated discs.

"If you'd like more information it's neuralgia caused by a routine surgery three years ago. My TSH is also 29, it's supposed to be below 4, so I'm severely hypothyroid. I'm also taking time off to do intensive therapy on Complex PTSD. Turns out my bipolar 2 diagnosis was wrong," Sia wrote.

"Oh yeah, herniated c6-7 c4-5 and cubitle tunnel syndrome," she added. "Plenty of people suffering more than me. At least I have resources. I really feel for those struggling w/the healthcare system. KEEP GOING!"

Jameela Jamil, an actress known for The Good Place, was among those to reach out to Sia online.

"Hey. I was diagnosed with EDS 24 years ago and have a LOT of information... if you ever need any advice," Jamil tweeted. "Together we can raise a [expletive]-tonne of awareness."

Sia initially shared her struggle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues, and neurological disease in a tweet Friday.

"Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," she wrote. "Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone."

Sia is known for the singles "Chandelier," "Elastic Heart," "Cheap Thrills" featuring Sean Paul, "The Greatest" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "Flames" with David Guetta. She last released the holiday album Everyday is Christmas in November 2017.