Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' is No. 1 album for 3rd week

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Zac Brown Band's The Owl, followed by Blink-182's Nine at No. 3, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 4 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 6, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 7, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 8, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 9 and Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 10.