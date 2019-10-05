Trending Stories

Sean Hayes, Cher sing 'If I Could Turn Back Time' on 'Ellen'
Sean Hayes, Cher sing 'If I Could Turn Back Time' on 'Ellen'
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tasered, arrested after Jen Harley altercation
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tasered, arrested after Jen Harley altercation
Diahann Carroll, 'Julia' and 'Dynasty' actress, dies at 84
Diahann Carroll, 'Julia' and 'Dynasty' actress, dies at 84
Taylor Swift plays 'Name That Song' with Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift plays 'Name That Song' with Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes embarrass Smith's daughter on 'Colbert'
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes embarrass Smith's daughter on 'Colbert'

Photo Gallery

 
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Latest News

Judge sets retrial for California man in Ghost Ship fire
Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' is No. 1 album for 3rd week
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Steve Miller
On This Day: Dalai Lama wins Nobel Peace Prize
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
 
Back to Article
/