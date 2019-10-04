RM visits Europe in new BTS vacation log

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- BTS member RM visits Europe in the South Korean boy band's new vacation log.

BTS released a new vlog post Friday that shows RM exploring the sights and sounds of Italy, Austria and Denmark.

RM spent time in Milan and Venice, Italy, where he took a boat ride in Venice's canals and visited Fortuny Palace. The museum had an exhibit featuring the work of Korean artist Yun Hyong-keun.

RM moved on to Vienna, Austria, where he spent time at Prater amusement park, rode a bike and viewed a Monet and Pocasso exhibit. He later explored the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark.

BTS released a vacation log Thursday that shows J-Hope in Los Angeles to film his "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video with Becky G. The previous vlog showed Suga on a fishing trip.

BTS will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in December, its first performance since announcing a hiatus in August.