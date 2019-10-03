Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan is facing more difficulties on his Farm Tour.

The 43-year-old country music star shared bad news in a tweet Thursday ahead of his scheduled show in Louisburg, Kans.

"Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight's Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS," he wrote. "For more information, stay tuned in to lukebryan.com/farm-tour."

Bryan's show was to begin at 6 p.m. CT at MC Farms. KCTV News 5 said Thursday that 20,000 fans were expected to attend the concert.

Bryan was forced to postpone his show Friday in Richland, Mich., due to rain.

"Due to inclement weather we are postponing the Richland, MI Farm Tour show. More information to come," he tweeted Friday.

Bryan later posted an apology video to his Richland fans.

WWMT 3 said the Richland Board of Trustees will hold a vote Thursday to approve an Oct. 24 makeup date for the show.

Bryan announced his 2019 Farm Tour with Cole Swindell and Mitchell Tenpenny in July. He is scheduled to perform Friday at the Flying B Ranch in Douglass, Kans.