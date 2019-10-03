Oct. 3 (UPI) -- BTS member J-Hope visits Los Angeles in the South Korean boy band's new vacation log.

BTS released a new vlog post Thursday that shows J-Hope, 25, preparing to film his "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video with Becky G.

The video opens with J-Hope driving to the airport and eating on his plane ride to Los Angeles. He eats again in his hotel room before heading to the music video's set.

J-Hope and Becky G released the "Chicken Noodle Soup" video last week after teasing the surprise collaboration on Twitter.

The previous BTS vacation log showed Suga on a fishing trip.

BTS will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in December. The show will mark the group's first performance since announcing a hiatus in August.