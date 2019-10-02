Super Junior teases 'I Think I' music video

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a clip Wednesday of its video for the single "I Think I."

The preview shows Super Junior members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhun playing music and lounging in a subway station in New York.

"I Think I" appears on Super Junior's forthcoming album, Time_Slip. The album and the full "I Think I" video debut Oct. 14.

Time_Slip also includes the title track "Super Clap." The album is the group's first studio album since Play, released in November 2017.

Super Junior debuted as a group in 2005. The group is known for the singles "Don't Don," "Sorry, Sorry," "Mr. Simple," "Lo Siento" featuring Leslie Grace and Play-N-Skillz and "One More Time (Otra Vez)" featuring Reik.