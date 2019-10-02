Michael Stipe will release the song "Your Capricious Soul" and a music video by Sam Taylor-Johnson on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe will release his first solo single this week.

The 59-year-old singer announced on his website Wednesday that he will release the song "Your Capricious Soul" and a music video directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson on Saturday.

The Saturday release coincides with Extinction Rebellion's International Rebellion protests, set to take place Monday. Protestors will take to the streets in 60 countries to urge governments to address climate change.

Stipe will donate his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing from "Your Capricious Soul" to Extinction Rebellion for a full year.

"I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love 'Your Capricious Soul' -- it's my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness," Stipe said. "I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it."

"Your Capricious Soul" will be available exclusively on Stipe's website. The song is priced at 77 cents per download, although fans can enter a larger amount of their choosing.

Stipe came to fame with R.E.M., which disbanded in 2011. As a solo artist, he released the song "In the Sun" with Chris Martin in 2006 and "Rio Grande" with Courtney Love in 2013.