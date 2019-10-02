Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is a dad of four.

The 32-year-old recording artist took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a baby boy, Valentine, with wife Aja Volkman.

Reynolds introduced Valentine by sharing a close-up photo of his face. He said his son was born Tuesday, the second anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.

"Born this morning on October 1st - Valentine Reynolds," Reynolds captioned the post.

"The name Valentine means 'strong.' As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today," he said.

Reynolds also posted a picture of Volkman with their baby boy.

"beautiful strong mama and her little boy Valentine," he wrote.

Reynolds and Volkman are also parents to three daughters, 7-year-old Arrow and 2-year-old twins Coco and Gia. The couple announced in April they were expecting again.

"I've been on the road for a decade now. I'm looking to take a little bit of time off. I have three little girls, and well, I have one on the way," Reynolds said at the time.

Reynolds and Imagine Dragons last released the album Origins in November 2018. Reynolds said in an Instagram post in February that hate for the band has added to his longtime depression.