Seventeen to bring 'Ode to You' tour to North America

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is returning to North America.

The K-pop group announced in a press release Tuesday that it has added a North American leg to its Ode to You world tour.

Seventeen will perform eight shows -- in New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Mexico City, Los Angeles, San Jose and Seattle -- in January 2020. Venues have yet to be announced.

Fans can register now through Oct. 20 to become verified fans. Pre-sales begin for verified fans Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. local time and ends Oct. 24 at 10 p.m.

Seventeen kicked off its Ode to You tour Aug. 30 in Seoul and will next perform Oct. 8 in Osaka, Japan. The tour will come to a close Feb. 22 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ode to You is named after Seventeen's third studio album, An Ode, released in September. The album includes the singles "Hit" and "Fear."

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of Ode to You:

Jan. 10 - New Jersey

Jan. 12 - Chicago, Ill.

Jan. 14 - Dallas, Texas

Jan. 15 - Houston, Texas

Jan. 17 - Mexico City, Mexico

Jan. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif.

Jan. 21 - San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 23 - Seattle, Wash.