Stray Kids share prologue video for 'Double Knot'

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing a new single.

The K-pop group shared a "prologue video" Monday for the forthcoming song "Double Knot."

The mysterious teaser shows one of the Stray Kids members approach a door. An eye can be seen through the keyhole before the person turns the lock.

Stray Kids had announced "Double Knot" and another new single, "Astronaut," in a video titled "The Final Piece" on Sunday. "Double Knot" is set for release Oct. 9, while "Astronaut" debuts Nov. 9.

Stray Kids will release the EP Clé: Levanter on Nov. 25. The mini album is the third installment in the group's Clé series, which also includes Clé 1: Miroh, released in March, and Clé 2: Yellow Wood, released in June.

Stray Kids consists of Woojin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is known for the singles "District 9," "I Am You," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."