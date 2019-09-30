Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Mott The Hoople announced on Twitter Monday that the band is canceling its planned North American fall tour due to frontman Ian Hunter developing tinnitus.

Hunter said that doctors have advised him to stop performing until his condition subsides.

Refunds will be given out at the point of sale. Mott The Hoople did not announce if any concert dates would be rescheduled.

The band was set to kick the tour off on Oct. 21 in Port Chester, N.Y. before wrapping things up on Nov. 6 in Seattle.

"Hey kids, I'm afraid I'm not very well," Hunter said in a note to fans. "It happened out of the blue three weeks ago; I got hit heavily by tinnitus. It's unrelenting and on doctors orders, I've had to cancel everything for the time being."

"I've had it on and off for years, but it's always slid away. This time it's stayed - it knocks the stuffing and the confidence out of you," he continued.

"Where do we go from here - I've no idea kids. I'm just hoping it gets fed up with me eventually! Don't feel sorry for me - it's been a great run if, indeed, it stays with me, and I have to stop now. Maybe it will sod off at some point - I just don't know," Hunter said before stating that he will keep fans updated on his website.