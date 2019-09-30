Mariah Carey has announced a limited engagement holiday tour that will begin in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey announced on Monday a limited engagement holiday tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her classic album, Merry Christmas.

Carey will be first bringing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Tour to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting on Nov. 22. Concerts will also be held on Nov. 23, 27, 29 and 30.

The tour will then head to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Dec. 7. Carey will also be performing in Washington, D.C. at The Theater MGM National Harbor on Dec. 9, in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Dec. 13 and in New York City on Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

Carey is set to release a 25th anniversary edition of Merry Christmas on Nov. 1 The re-release will come with two CD's and feature the original album, a bonus disc of remixes, unreleased live tracks from Carey's 1994 performance at St. John the Divine, a new rendition of "Sugar Plum Fairy" photos, a note from Carey and Christmas decorations.