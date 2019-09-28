Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' tops U.S. album chart again

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is The Lumineers' III, followed by Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 3, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 4 and Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Korn's The Nothing at No. 8, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 9 and Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 10.