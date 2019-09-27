Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruno Mars perform during halftime at the Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2014. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

Metallica performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on May 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Singer Miley Cyrus has been booked to perform at the 2020 Global Goal Live event. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Usher have been announced as performers for various Global Goal Live events to take place throughout the world on Sept. 26, 2020.

Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Tiwa Savage, Pharrell Williams, Lizzo, Ozzy Osbourne, Janelle Monae, Cyndi Lauper and H.E.R. will also be taking the stage "at one of the five #GlobalGoalLive events to be held 9/26/20 in NYC, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Lagos, Nigeria," organizers said in a series of tweets.

The next round of artists is expected to be revealed on Dec 13.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Carole King are scheduled to perform at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival in New York.

The lineup will also include Pharrell Williams, OneRepublic and H.E.R.

Billed as special guests are French Montana, Ben Platt, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, David Gray and NCT 127.

Entertainer Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are hosting the free, ticketed even on Central Park's Great Lawn.

VIP tickets are still for sale for $300 apiece, but most ticket-holders earned their entrance to the event through volunteer efforts aimed at eliminating poverty.