KIIS Jingle Ball 2019: Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- 102.7 KIIS FM has announced the lineup for its 2019 Jingle Ball concert.

The radio station announced Friday that Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will take the stage at this year's event.

The KIIS FM Jingle Ball, part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, will take place Dec. 6 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Pre-sale for Capital One cardholders begins Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets to go on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

"@KatyPerry, @BTS_twt, @billieeilish and MORE are set to sleigh (get it) #KIISJingle Ball on 12/6 at @theforum," KIIS FM tweeted Friday.

The KIIS FM Jingle Ball will mark K-pop group BTS' first performance since announcing a hiatus in August. BTS member J-Hope released a music video for the new song "Chicken Noodle Soup" with Becky G on Friday.

KIIS FM will donate $1 of each ticket sold to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation this year. The foundation's initiative Seacrest Studios helps kids in pediatric hospitals explore radio, TV and new media.

"The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," Ryan Seacrest Foundation COO Meredith Seacrest said. "Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while."