EXO's Chen teases 'Shall We?' music video

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- EXO member Chen is giving fans a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old South Korean singer shared a clip Friday of his video for the single "Shall We?"

The teaser shows Chen standing on top of a building at sunset with a vantage of the city. The K-pop star wears two layered white shirts and dark pants.

"Shall We?" appears on Chen's forthcoming second EP, Dear My Dear. Chen will release the EP and the full "Shall We?" video Tuesday.

Dear My Dear consists of "Shall We?" and five other tracks. Chen shared two versions of cover art for the EP this month that depict people under night skies.

Chen released his debut solo EP, April, and a Flower, in April. He came to fame with the boy band EXO, which is known for the singles "Growl," "Call Me Baby," "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot."