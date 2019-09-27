Billie Eilish announces 2020 world tour

Billie Eilish announced a 2020 world tour which will begin in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish announced on Friday that she will be embarking on a worldwide arena tour in 2020 in support of her chart-topping debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Where Do We Go? tour will begin in North America on March 9 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Eilish will also be performing in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle, among other cities. She will close out the North American leg on April 11 at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The singer will then move onto South America starting with a show at Arena VFG in Guadalajara, Mexico on May 25. She will also be visiting Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and then Bogota, Columbia on June 7 at the Movistar Arena.

The European and U.K. tour dates begin on July 9 in Spain at an arena that will be announced at a later date. Eilish will also be holding concerts in Lisbon, Portugal, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Milano, Paris, Werchter, Belgium, Manchester and Birmingham, before she wraps things up with two shows at the O2 arena in London on July 26-27.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Oct. 4

Eilish recently released a new music video for her song "All the Good Girls Go to Hell."