BTS' J-Hope, Becky G team up for 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS and American singer Becky G have released on Friday a new collaborative track, titled "Chicken Noodle Soup," alongside an accompanying music video.

The song is inspired by Webstar and and Young B's 2006 song of the same name featuring AG aka The Voice of Harlem.

The video features J-Hope and Becky G paying homage to the signature dance that was associated with the original "Chicken Noodle Soup."

BTS and Becky G teased on Twitter Wednesday that a new song was coming. BTS met with Becky G at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

"Chicken Noodle Soup," which features lyrics in Korean, Spanish and English, was released onto music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Sound Cloud.

"We always got love/ For where we come from/ So let 'em know what's up/ No matter wherever we go/ Bring it back to this place called home, baby/ Now that you know that/ Let me see you," Becky G sings.

BTS' 2016 video for "Blood Sweat & Tears" recently surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, their eighth video to reach the milestone.