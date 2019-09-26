Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen will release a soundtrack for Western Stars in October.

The 70-year-old singer said in an Instagram post Thursday he will release Western Stars -- Songs from the Film on Oct. 25, the same day the film comes out.

The film is based on Springsteen's solo album of the same name, released in June.

"@columbiarecords will release 'Western Stars - Songs From the Film' on October 25th, featuring each of the live performances captured in Bruce Springsteen's directorial debut 'Western Stars.' The soundtrack includes every song from Springsteen's most recent studio album of the same name, as well as a cover of Glen Campbell's 'Rhinestone Cowboy,'" the post reads.

Springsteen filmed Western Stars backed by a band and orchestra at his Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, N.J. He released a new trailer for the movie in August.

"A certain kind of magic took place," Springsteen says in the promo. "The music began to take on a life of its own. Life's mysteries remain and deepen, its answers unresolved."