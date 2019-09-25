Chance the Rapper appears backstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lil Yachty will be joining Chance the Rapper on tour alongside Taylor Bennett. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper is set to be joined by special guests Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett on the second half of his North American tour.

Lil Yachty and Bennett -- who is Chance's younger brother -- will be joining the tour after Chance wraps up the fall portion on Saturday with a concert at the United Center in Chicago. Chance will also be performing at the Miami Beach Pop Festival on Nov. 10.

The second leg of the tour is set to kick off on Jan. 15 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego before it wraps up on Feb. 24 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Chance will also be performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, New York, Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia, among others.

Lil Yachty and Bennett will be performing on all 2020 tour dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Chance launched the tour in September in support his debut album titled The Big Day. The project is the rapper's first album after releasing popular mixtapes 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book.