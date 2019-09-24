Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney will embark on a new stadium tour in 2020.

The 51-year-old country music star shared plans Tuesday for his Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Chesney will kick off the tour April 18 in Arlington, Texas, and bring the venture to a close Aug. 28 in Foxborough, Mass. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4.

"#noshoesnation, I love playing for you any time, anywhere, but stadium shows are always something so powerful. Come get some CHILLAXIFICATION next summer with @FLAGALine @OldDominion & @michaelfranti," Chesney tweeted.

Florida Georgia Line confirmed the news on its own Twitter account.

"About to be Chillaxin' with our boys @kennychesney, @OldDominion and @michaelfranti next summer!" the post reads.

About to be Chillaxin' with our boys @kennychesney, @OldDominion and @michaelfranti next summer! ️ Tickets on sale Friday (10/4) Orrrr y'all can become a LIFER and receive a presale code on Monday LIFER sign up here: https://t.co/Blkkyz94Tn pic.twitter.com/wM3ayN16Ob— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) September 24, 2019

Chesney released his 17th studio album, Songs for the Saints, in July 2018. He released a new single, "Tip of My Tongue," this July.

Here's the full list of dates for the Chillaxification tour:

April 18 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 25 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Miller Park

May 2 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

May 16 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 - Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

May 23 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Alamodome

May 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field

June 6 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

June 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Stadium

June 27 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

July 11 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 - Seattle, Wash., at CenturyLink Field

July 25 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

Aug. 1 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Aug. 8 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 15 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

Aug. 22 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 28 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium