Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney will embark on a new stadium tour in 2020.
The 51-year-old country music star shared plans Tuesday for his Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Chesney will kick off the tour April 18 in Arlington, Texas, and bring the venture to a close Aug. 28 in Foxborough, Mass. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4.
"#noshoesnation, I love playing for you any time, anywhere, but stadium shows are always something so powerful. Come get some CHILLAXIFICATION next summer with @FLAGALine @OldDominion & @michaelfranti," Chesney tweeted.
Florida Georgia Line confirmed the news on its own Twitter account.
"About to be Chillaxin' with our boys @kennychesney, @OldDominion and @michaelfranti next summer!" the post reads.
Chesney released his 17th studio album, Songs for the Saints, in July 2018. He released a new single, "Tip of My Tongue," this July.
Here's the full list of dates for the Chillaxification tour:
April 18 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 25 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Miller Park
May 2 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
May 16 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 22 - Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park
May 23 - San Antonio, Texas, at The Alamodome
May 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field
June 6 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field
June 13 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium
June 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Stadium
June 27 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
July 11 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arrowhead Stadium
July 18 - Seattle, Wash., at CenturyLink Field
July 25 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
Aug. 1 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Aug. 8 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 15 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
Aug. 22 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
Aug. 28 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium