Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper announced on Tuesday her plans to bring her ninth annual, Home for the Holidays benefit concert to Los Angeles.

Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays will be taking place on Dec. 10 at The Novo at L.A. Live.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Oct. 18 through AXS.com The star-studded lineup that will be joining Lauper at the event will be announced on the same day.

The concert will donate 100% of the net proceeds to benefit True Colors United which fights to prevent and end homelessness among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Home for the Holidays was previously held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Special guests over the years have included Pink, Lou Reed, Billy Corgan, 50 Cent, Wanda Sykes, Susan Sarandon, Boy George, Sarah McLachlan, Salt-N-Pepa, A$AP Rocky, Sharon Osbourne, Bebe Rexha, Tegan and Sara and Rose O'Donnell, among many others.

"We've done the concert in New York City for eight years but this is and always has been a nationwide problem. A worldwide problem. We thought it would be a nice change of pace and really symbolic to show some love to the West Coast and have the concert in Los Angeles this year," Lauper said in a statement.

"Up to 40% of all youth experiencing homelessness are LGBTQ, while only 10% of the youth population identify as LGBTQ. Think about that. They are homeless because they are LGBTQ, because of family rejection," she continued.