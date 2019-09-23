Sept. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars returned Monday with the new EP "Feel Special" and a music video for their single of the same name.

The "Feel Special" video shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu sporting glamorous looks. The group performs coordinated dance numbers in front of a glittering gold set.

"Then you appeared before me / With a warm smile, you held out your hand / Everything's all right / From nobody to somebody / I become a very special me," Twice sings in the chorus.

Feel Special features six other songs, including a Korean version of "Breakthrough." Twice released a highlight medley last week featuring clips of all seven tracks.

Feel Special is Twice's second Korean EP of 2019. The group previously released Fancy You in April.

Twice will promote Feel Special with a new leg of its Twicelights tour. The new shows begin Oct. 23 in Hokkaido, Japan.