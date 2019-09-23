Marc Anthony to receive Latin AMAs international artist award

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony will become the first artist to receive the Latin American Music Awards' International Artist of Excellence Award.

Telemundo announced in a press release Monday that Anthony, 51, will be honored at the 2019 awards show Oct. 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The International Artist of Excellence Award recognizes artists who transcend language, race and religion to unite people with their music.

"Their nationality has no borders; they stand for peace, and their songs reverberate as musical anthems," the release says.

Anthony will perform during the live broadcast of the awards show, which airs on Telemundo and Universo. Ozuna, Becky G, CNCO, Sofia Reyes and other stars will also perform.

Anthony has had more than 30 Billboard hits and boasts over 7.4 billion views on YouTube. He released the new album Opus in May and kicked off his supporting tour in Las Vegas this month.