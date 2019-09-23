Jimmy Eat World announces 'Surviving' album, tour

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jimmy Eat World is back with new music.

The rock band announced Monday it will release its 10th studio album, Surviving, on Oct. 18, and promote the LP on a fall tour.

The Surviving tour begins Oct. 17 in Sheffield, England, and ends Nov. 21 in Athens, Ga. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

That's not all - new shows announced. Tickets on sale Friday, 9/27 at 10am local. Surviving, The Tour Tickets: https://t.co/2sg0NdRvRw (6/6) pic.twitter.com/GHc1SU3pke— Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) September 23, 2019

Jimmy Eat World released two songs from Surviving, "All the Way (Stay)" and a new version of "Love Never." The "All the Way (Stay)" music video is directed by Daniel Carberry.

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins discussed the inspiration behind Surviving in a series of tweets.

"I realize that I wouldn't be who I am today unless everything happened exactly the way it did. I can listen back to our records and hear that maybe I was trying to tell myself some things before... but didn't really want to let them in," Adkins said.

"Our 1999 album was called CLARITY, but I really wasn't on a quest for clarity when we put that out," had added. "The crux of the decision is 'Am I going to do something different or am I going to continue even though I hate who I am right now?' That's the difference between surviving and truly living. That's the point of the songs on SURVIVING."

Surviving is Jimmy Eat World's first new album since Integrity Blues, released in October 2016. The group celebrated the 20th anniversary of Clarity in February.