Dermot Kennedy announces 2020 North American tour

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Singer Dermot Kennedy has announced a new, 2020 North American tour in support of his upcoming debut album titled Without Fear.

Kennedy will begin the tour on Jan. 24 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver before he wraps things up on March 18 at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

Kennedy will also be performing in cities such as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cincinnati and St. Louis, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

Without Fear, which will feature the song "Power Over Me," is set for release on Oct. 4.

Kenney performed live "Power Over Me" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January.