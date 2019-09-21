Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' tops U.S. album chart

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Lover, followed by Melanie Martinez's K12 soundtrack at No. 3, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 4 and Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Tool's Fear Inoculum at No. 7, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 8, Lana Del Rey's Norman (Expletive) Rockwell at No. 9 and The Highwomen's self-titled album at No. 10.