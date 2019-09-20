Trending Stories

'Smallville' alum Tom Welling joins Arrowverse crossover
'Smallville' alum Tom Welling joins Arrowverse crossover
Al Roker walking after hip surgery: 'I already feel better'
Al Roker walking after hip surgery: 'I already feel better'
Netflix spending a game-changer for Hollywood features
Netflix spending a game-changer for Hollywood features
Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, Sophia Loren
Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, Sophia Loren
'Auggie' is Richard Kind's rare leading man role
'Auggie' is Richard Kind's rare leading man role

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Latest News

Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Trump announces 'highest sanctions ever' in Iran
Trump welcomes Australia leader to White House for 2nd official state visit
Scientists to help grains besides rice survive flooding
Twice shares highlight medley for 'Feel Special' EP
 
Back to Article
/