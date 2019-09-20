Twice shares highlight medley for 'Feel Special' EP

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving fans a preview of its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Friday for their new mini album, Feel Special.

The video features clips of the title track "Feel Special," "Rainbow," "Get Loud," "Trick It," "Love Foolish," "21:29" and the Korean version of "Breakthrough."

Twice will release Feel Special and the full "Feel Special" music video Monday. Twice shared a teaser of the video this week that shows silhouettes of the group dancing.

Twice previously released solo teasers for the EP featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Min, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Twice last released the EP Fancy You in April. The group is known for the singles "TT," "Knock Knock," "Dance the Night Away" and "Fancy."