Lady Antebellum to release new album 'Ocean' in November

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Lady Antebellum will release a new album in November.

The country music group announced in a tweet Friday that it will release its seventh studio album, Ocean, on Nov. 15.

Ocean shares a name with Lady Antebellum's new single, released Thursday. Pre-orders for the album have begun.

"Our new song 'Ocean' is out! It's also the title of our next album out November 15!!" the post reads. "There's so much love and vulnerability within this entire project...we can't wait for you to hear it!"

Lady Antebellum consists of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, who said Ocean returns the group to its roots while offering a "new beginning."

"There's this theme of returning to the core of who we are -- as writers, vocalists and people -- that came out in each of these songs," Haywood said in a statement.

"Ocean is all of the things that we think and feel when we hear the word," Scott added. "This album is immersed in life stories about barely keeping your head about water all the way to those times that make you feel like everything is smooth sailing."

Lady Antebellum released a music video for "Ocean" on Thursday that shows Scott and Kelley singing.