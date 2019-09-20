Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Blink-182 released on Friday their latest studio album titled Nine.

The album, the band's first since 2016's California, is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Sound Cloud and YouTube.

The project contains 16 tracks including "Happy Days," "Blame It on My Youth" and "Generational Divide."

The group first announced Nine's release date after performing live on Good Morning America in July.

Blink-182, consisting of members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, are currently on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album Enema of the State.

The tour, which also features Lil Wayne and Neck Deep, will arrive at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.