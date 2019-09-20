Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a lyric video Friday for new song, "You Can't Stop The Girl," from Disney's upcoming sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The video presents the lyrics to the song in the same font as the film's title.

"You can't stop the girl from going/ You can't stop the world from knowing/ The truth will set you free," Rexha sings on the track.

"You Can't Stop The Girl" is available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and Sound Cloud.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which once again stars Angelina Jolie as the title character and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, is se to arrive in theaters on Oct. 18.

Rexha celebrated her 30th birthday in August with a new song titled "Not 20 Anymore" alongside a music video.