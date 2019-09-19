Rex Orange County announces North American and U.K. tour, new album

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Rex Orange County announced Thursday a new album titled Pony and a tour that spans North America and the U.K.

Pony is set to be released on Oct. 25 and follows 2017's Apricot Princess. The album will include his new single, "10/10."

Rex Orange County will be touring the U.K. first in support of Pony starting on Nov. 13 at the O2 Academy in Birmingham. The singer will also be performing in Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow before wrapping up the U.K. tour at the O2 Brixton Academy on Nov. 26 and 27.

Rex Orange County will then head to North America on Jan. 9 with a performance at The Van Buren in Phoenix before wrapping things up on Feb. 27 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta.

He will also be holding shows in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Miami and Dallas, among others.

Tickets for all tour dates will be going sale for the general public starting on Sept. 27.