Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will launch a new tour in the spring.

The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Thursday for his What You See is What You Get tour featuring Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

The tour begins Feb. 7 in Columbia, Mo., and ends April 25 in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Pumped to announce the What You See Is What You Get Tour with @ashleymcbryde and @drewparkerplays!" Combs wrote on Instagram.

Combs will also perform at a number of festivals in June and July.

The What You See is What You Get tour is in support of Combs' album of the same name, which debuts Nov. 8. The album includes the singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving."

Combs most recently released the EP The Prequel in June. He officially joined the Grand Ole Opry the next month.

Here's the full list of dates for the What You See is What You Get tour:

Feb. 7 - Columbia, Mo., at Mizzou Arena

Feb. 8 - Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 13 - University Park, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 14 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Feb. 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

April 18 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

April 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo., at Broadmoor World Arena

April 21 - Las Cruces, N.M., at Pan American Center

April 24 - Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center

April 25 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center