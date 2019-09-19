Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her date in the new music video for "Want You In My Room."

The colorful and dream-like clip, released on Thursday, features the pop star dancing around her bedroom in her underwear.

Jepsen later enters into an open green field where she dances with her bed sheets, walks on a beach, has a romantic dinner with her date and runs into everyday items around her house playing instruments.

"With you a girl could get bolder/ I just wanna get a little bit closer/ And I'll press you to the pages of my heart," Jepsen sings.

The music video was directed by Andrew Donoho and filmed at the Los Angeles County Arboretum.

"Want You In My Room," produced by Jack Antonoff, appeared on Jepsen's fourth studio album Dedicated, which was released in May.