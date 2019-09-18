The Edge of U2 performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- U2 has announced that they will be performing in Mumbai, India, for the first time in their careers with the concert set to end their long-running Joshua Tree tour.

The Mumbai concert is set to take place on Dec. 15 at the DY Patil Stadium. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 1.

"We have been around the world with The Joshua Tree and we can't think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour. Mumbai, India, we're coming for you, I hope you're ready!" U2 member The Edge said in a statement.

The Joshua Tree tour, which first began in 2017, is a celebration of the band's seminal 1987 album of the same name.

U2 will also be performing in Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo starting in November and for the first time ever in Singapore on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, in Seoul on Dec. 8 and in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 11.