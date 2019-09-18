Sept. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the single "Feel Special."

The teaser shows the silhouettes of Twice members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu dancing in front of a sparkling gold set.

"Feel Special" appears on Twice's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the EP and the full "Feel Special" video Sept. 23.

Twice previously released solo teasers for Feel Special. Tzuyu's teaser, which debuted Monday, shows the 20-year-old singer wearing a crown.

Feel Special features seven songs, including the title single and a Korean version of "Breakthrough." Twice will promote the EP at a showcase Sept. 23, the same day as the EP's release.

Twice last released the EP Fancy You in April. The group is known for the singles "TT," "Knock Knock," "Dance the Night Away" and "Fancy."