Pink to receive Billboard's Legend of Live award

Pink performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LII in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pink, pictured with Carey Hart and their children, attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pink will be honored for her achievements in touring and live performance at the Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Pink will become the first female solo artist to receive Billboard's Legends of Live award.

Billboard announced Wednesday that Pink, 40, will accept the honor at the 2019 Billboard Live Music Summit & Awards, which take place Nov. 5-6 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Legend of Live award recognizes achievements in touring and live performance. Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush, Journey, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Bon Jovi are among the previous recipients.

Pink completed her Beautiful Trauma world tour in August. The tour sold over 3 million tickets and grossed $397.3 million, the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history.

"Between her mesmerizing live performances, her high-flying visual acrobatics and her incredible catalog of music that includes 32 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and three Billboard No. 1 albums, there is no artist more deserving of this award than Pink," Billboard senior director of live and touring Dave Brooks said in a statement. "Her Beautiful Trauma tour is a historic feat of endurance and artistic excellence and we are honored that she will be joining us in Beverly Hills to celebrate this record-breaking achievement."

Pink will attend the summit with Hootie and the Blowfish, deadmau5 and other artists. The event features panels, artist interviews and executive Q&As with people in music, comedy and live entertainment.

Pink will perform shows Oct. 5 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Nov. 2 in Austin, Texas. She released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April.