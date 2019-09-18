Sept. 18 (UPI) -- British singer Liam Payne is back with new music.

The 26-year-old recording artist released "Stack It Up," a new song featuring American rapper A Boogie with da Hoodie, on Tuesday.

Payne shared a clip of the single on Twitter and celebrated the song's release in the caption.

"It's finally here! #StackItUp ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @Artist HBTL is available now everywhere," he wrote. "It feels good to share new music with you again."

Payne had teased the song's music video Monday.

"Stack It Up" is Payne's first new single since "Polaroid" with Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella, which debuted in October 2018. Payne discussed writing "Stack It Up" lyrics with Ed Sheeran Wednesday on the KISS Breakfast show.

"We changed a couple things about the song because the song, in a sense, is kind of one-dimensional in a way, in that it's about making money," Payne said. "It's better to make money with or for someone, to share with someone."

Payne came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015. He released his debut solo album, First Time, in August 2018.