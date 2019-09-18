Avril Lavigne attends the Race to Erase MS gala in May. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton (R) and Morgane Stapleton attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brendon Urie will serve as an ambassador for the new Fender Play Foundation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Fender plans to raise $3 million for young musicians via a new non-profit.

The company announced the launch of the Fender Play Foundation in a press release Wednesday. The new organization will provide resources and music education opportunities to equip, educate and inspire young people to play music.

The Fender Play Foundation intends to raise $3 million for educational institutions and organizations over the next three years. Fender is kicking off its efforts by donating $1 million.

Chris Stapleton, Avril Lavigne, Ashley McBryde, Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, Green Day's Mike Dirnt and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz will serve as ambassadors in 2019-2020. The stars will inspire youth to play music through surprise instrument drops, meet and greets, donating signed gear and memorabilia for auction, gala appearances and other efforts.

"When I was a kid, I picked up a guitar and found a whole new world at my fingertips," Stapleton said in a statement. "I'm proud to partner with the Fender Play Foundation to help kids from all walks of life find a whole new world of their own."

"Providing instruments to schools, camps and others who don't have access to music on a daily basis is both necessary and inspiring, and I'm looking forward to working alongside my fellow Artist Advisors to deliver what is sure to be a lifetime of exciting memories," Lavigne added.

We're proud to introduce the Fender Play Foundation, our non-profit driven by the mission to equip, educate and inspire young players. See which artists we're teaming up with to raise $3 million for music educational institutions and organizations: https://t.co/lnhcdf1ZKP pic.twitter.com/ykO8A1W5Ep— Fender (@Fender) September 18, 2019

The Fender Play Foundation will work with organizations, educators and artists to provide equipment donations, personalized instruction and artist experiences to young people. The effort is inspired by the belief that music empowers self-expression and community building.

The Fender Play Foundation has already donated instruments to Adopt the Arts, Notes for Notes, Musack, Young Musicians Foundation and other organizations. It will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles Watts-Willowbrook Clubhouse to build and launch an interactive space this month.