Taylor Swift announces 2020 concert dates for 'Lover'

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced Tuesday on Instagram a handful of North American and international concert dates in support of her recently released seventh studio album, Lover.

Swift has only dated four shows that will be taking place in the U.S. including two at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 25-26 and two at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Los Angeles concerts are titled Lover Fest West with the Foxborough concerts titled Lover Fest East. The singer said that additional dates and festivals will be announced soon.

Swift will also be performing in Werchter, Belgium on June 6; Berlin on June 24; Oslo, Norway on June 26; Roskilde, Denmark on July 1; Gdynia, Poland on July 3; Nimes, France on July 5, Oeiras, Portugal on July 9 and Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 18.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn't have festivals, we made some," Swift said.

Swift released Lover in August. The album contains the singles "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down" and the projects title track.